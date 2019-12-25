Four Stoughton wrestlers won titles at the Badger State Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Five Vikings also competed at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.
Stoughton improved to 13-0 overall and 3-0 in Badger South dual competition with a road win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Badger State Invitational
Rose Ann Marshall won the 113-pound title in the girls tournament, while Nicolar Rivera (126), Luke Mechler (160) and Brooks Empey (220) won their weight classes in the boys tournament.
Marshall, who has competed in duals against boys this season, pinned Two Rivers’ Jaelee Messman in 26 seconds, then won by 16-0 technical fall against Holmen’s Jaida Harshman in the quarterfinals. She won a 10-1 major decision over Florence’s Caitlyn Kelley in the semifinals, then won a 14-4 major decision over Poynette’s Gwen Golueke in the championship match.
“I just worked on the technique I’ve been working on in practice,” she said. “I got the feel of what moves worked and what one didn’t. I approached it the same way I wrestle guys.”
Rivera won the 106-pound title at the Badger State Invitational last year, and cruised in his four matches Saturday. He pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Mikolaj Amaya in 59 seconds; won by 19-3 tech fall against Two Rivers’ Nolan Hansen, pinned Neenah’s Dante Caiani in 2:24 and pinned Fennimore’s Luke Blair in 1:16 in the championship match.
“Trips and ducks worked for me,” he said. “Tall guys are usually easier to trip.”
Mechler dominated with his aggressive style. He pinned Viroqua’s Aaron Dipietro (15 seconds) Fennimore’s Nick Blaschke (1:55) and Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker (16 seconds) and won by 19-4 tech fall against De Pere’s Michael Alexander in the championship match.
“I get out there every match looking to score points and go 100 miles per hour from the first whistle to the last,” he said. “I’m looking for pins, but some kids are just hard to pin. That just means I have to secure my pin combinations earlier instead of getting turns and takedowns.”
Empey pinned Mineral Point’s Daniel Nordstrom (55 seconds), Darlington’s Bailey Schilling (1:45) and De Pere’s Kyjaun Vengrowsky (59 seconds) on his way to the 220-pound crown.
“I just tried to outwork everybody and be sharp,” Empey said. “I haven’t gone a full match yet this year, so I need to keep working on my conditioning in practice.”
Chance Suddeth finished runner-up at 106. He pinned Waunakee’s Jayden Freie (58 seconds) and Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan (5:47), but lost an 11-3 major decision to De Pere’s Shane Corrigan in the championship match.
Gavin Model placed third at 145. He pinned Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Colton Cutts in 56 seconds and won 5-2 over Neenah’s Drake Hayward in the quarterfinals, but lost to Two Rivers’ Matt Bianchi 3-2 in the semifinals. Model pinned Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter in 4:26 in the third-place match.
Heavyweight Griffin Empey took fourth. He pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Aaron Huff in 1:10 and won by 16-0 tech fall against IGH’s Josh Bowen, then lost via pin to Darlington’s Leif Bredeson and by 3-2 decision to Lake Geneva Badger’s Kyle Freund in the third-place match.
Trenton Dow (138) placed fifth with a 3-1 record. He pinned Brookfield East’s Seth Desmore in 1:04, but lost 7-1 to Two Rivers’ Bailey Thelen in the quarterfinals. Dow bounced back to pin IGH’s Andrew Winders in 3:05 and win 7-1 over Neenah’s Austin Lewis in the fifth-place match.
Brandt Spilde (182) also took fifth. He bounced back from an 8-6 loss to Fennimore’s Logan Klaas with pins of Neenah’s Davin Munoz (3:24) and De Pere’s Zane Seiner (1:44).
Alex Wicks (132) finished seventh with a 2-2 record. He pinned Kettle Moraine’s Charlie Weber in 1:12, then lost via tech fall to Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordan Bonte and via 10-8 decision against Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden. Wicks pinned Milwaukee Marshall’s Marchell Barnes in 1:50 in the seventh-place match.
Coltin Suddeth (120) pinned Viroqua’s Preston Buroker in 54 seconds, but lost his lost three matches to place eighth.
Trent Carpenter (170) beat Fennimore’s Mason Miles 16-14 and pinned Fort Atkinson’s Eli Kohler in 3:04 after losing in the first round. He lost to Brookfield East’s Aaron Botsch in the ninth-place match.
Jacob Gibson (152) beat Brookfield East’s Lucas Mandella 8-1 after being pinned by Waunakee’s Berhett Statz. He lost to Fennimore’s Kaden Hahn 6-3 in the consolation bracket.
Bryce Bennett (113) was pinned in the first period by Badger’s Josh Stritesky and De Pere’s Collin Hansen.
The host Vikings finished second in the 22-team boys tournament with 221 points. Fennimore won the team title with 243.5 points.
“We had some outstanding performances, and some where we have to go back to the drawing board” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “That’s what’s great about these tournaments. Sometimes with duals, it can hide your faults. Now we know more about what we need to fix.”
Mount Horeb Invitational
Stoughton 220-pounder Luke Pugh finished second with a 2-1 record. He pinned Mount Horeb’s Joey Behling in 3:48 and won a 6-1 decision over Edgerton’s Matt Cornett, then lost via pin to Madison Memorial’s Gyurme Dakpa in the championship match.
Tony Hohol (285) placed fifth with a 4-1 record. He pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Jacob Miller in 1:48, then lost via pin to Edgerton’s Reed Farrington. Hohol bounced back with pins of Evansville/Albany’s Tucker Peterson (2:31), Whitewater’s Zach Porter (1:56) and Dodgeville’s Brighton Judd (35 seconds).
John Harman (170) finished seventh with a 3-2 record. He lost 9-2 to Oregon’s Karl Brooks, but bounced back with pins of Verona’s Tag Snell (1:00) and Eavan Overland (54 seconds). Harman pinned Dodgeville’s RJ Veinberg in the seventh-place match after falling to Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly.
Ryan Lamers (182) took eighth with a 1-3 record. He pinned Deerfield’s Sid Jackson in the consolation bracket.
Niko Jemilo (160) was pinned by Verona’s Spencer Lokken and Madison West’s Daniel Brown.
Stoughton 55, Fort Atkinson 21
The Vikings won six matches and received four forfeit victories against the Blackhawks.
Mechler (160) pinned Ryan Heidel in 39 seconds, and Brooks Empey (220) pinned Mika Gutoski in 1:22. Carpenter (170) pinned Koehler in 2:54.
Model (152) won by 16-1 tech fall over Bryan Carrera-Ramos. Wicks (132) won an 11-1 major decision over Worden, and Griffin Empey (285) won a 12-3 major decision over Dorian Burhans.
Ramsey Winton (106), Chance Suddeth (113), Rivera (126) and Dow (138) received forfeit victories.
Brandt Spilde (182) lost a 3-0 decision to Thomas Witkins, and Rudy Detweiler (195) lost by injury default. Marshall (120) and Preston Doughtie (145) lost via pin.