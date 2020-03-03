In addition to the state championships won by Nicolar Rivera and Brooks Empey, Stoughton senior Gavin Model and junior Luke Mechler medaled at the Division 1 state tournament.
The fourth-ranked Model (145 pounds) won his final four matches at the Kohl Center, the final two helping him to a third-place finish Saturday, Feb. 29. Mechler, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 152, shook off a gut-wrenching semifinal loss to third-ranked Arrowhead freshman Noah Mulvaney with two dominant victories and a third-place medal.
“There’s no better feeling than ending a tournament with all wins,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “We came in with the mindset to go 6-0 (Saturday). They all wrestled really well, and we’re super proud of them.”
Model (51-5) started his state journey Thursday, Feb. 27, by pinning Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Cole Ramos in 4:30 to advance to the quarterfinals against top-ranked Arrowhead junior Jack Ganos.
He trailed Ganos 2-1 after two periods and couldn’t break free for what would have been a match-tying escape in the third.
“Model is incredibly resilient. He’s so mentally tough and fun to coach,” Spilde said. “He was disappointed, but he bounced right back.”
Model breezed through his first two consolation matches Friday, Feb. 28. He needed 4:50 to win by 19-4 technical fall over Wauwatosa West/East junior Christian Beyer, then scored seven points in the second period of a 12-2 major decision over Waunakee senior Berhett Statz to earn a spot in the medal round.
Model edged Neenah junior Drake Hayward by 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals, then beat Ashwaubenon senior Noah Leisgang 4-0 in the third-place match.
“Third became the new first,” Model said. “I kept my head down and kept going. When I look back on this, it’ll all be worth it.”
Model has accepted a preferred walk-on spot on the University of Wisconsin wrestling team, making him teammates once again with his older brother, Garrett.
“I’m very excited. It feels like home,” Gavin Model said. “I love the atmosphere, and I already know most of the guys.”
Mechler secured his spot in the semifinals with a 13-2 major decision over ninth-ranked Holmen junior Carter Vetsch and scored three critical second-period points in a 5-3 win over fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Wyler Lubeck.
“I didn’t get to my offense as much as I would have liked in the first period,” Mechler said. “That kid is an amazing defensive wrestler. It ended up a little closer than I wanted.”
Mechler was seconds away from a spot in the finals before Mulvaney pulled off a stunning upset. Mulvaney trailed 7-3, but caught Mechler with a leg sweep to set up a pin and send the crowd into a frenzy.
“Getting over that is incredibly hard,” Spilde said. “He’s not over it yet and won’t be for awhile, but nobody works harder than him. He’ll battle to break through and get one (a state title) next year.”
Mechler (53-2), last season’s state runner-up at 145 pounds, flexed his muscles physically and mentally on the final day of competition. He won by 13-3 major decision over Mukwonago junior Cole Hansen in the consolation semifinals and defeated Kaukauna junior Titus Hammen 9-3 in the third-place bout.
“Obviously, there’s physical aspects to it, but wrestling is almost entirely based on mental strength,” Mechler said. “It took a lot to put on my shoes in the morning, but I wasn’t going to forgive myself if I came out and laid an egg just because I was still upset.
“I wanted to prove to myself and everybody watching who the best 152-pounder is.”
Stoughton junior Rudy Detweiler (195) and Trenton Dow (132) each lost to eventual state champions in the first round. Detweiler (26-6) lost 9-3 to Neenah senior Marshall Kools, and Dow (39-13) lost a 12-4 major decision to West Bend East senior Cayden Henschel.
Detweiler lost 5-3 to second-ranked Holmen senior Drake Schams in the consolation bracket after Schams lost to Kools in the quarterfinals. Muskego sophomore Austin Elger edged Dow 1-0 in the consolation bracket after Henschel defeated Elger in the quarterfinals.
Stoughton freshman heavyweight Griffin Empey managed just two escapes in an 8-2 first-round loss to Mukwonago senior Tyler Pitcel. Empey (36-16) did not have a chance to compete in the consolation bracket after Pitcel lost his quarterfinal bout.