Stoughton junior Rose Ann Marshall won her second consecutive Wisconsin High School Girls Championship on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Wausau West High School.
Marshall won the 113-pound title with a 3-0 record. She won a 9-4 decision over Poynette’s Gwen Golueke, pinned Holmen’s Jaida Harshman in 1:41, and beat Wausau West’s Hope Trevino 12-6 in the championship match.
Marshall racked up 24 points by herself, placing Stoughton in a tie for 18th in the team standings. Milwaukee Reagan won the team title with 73.5 points.
Zelinski Memorial Duals
Stoughton also competed as a team Saturday at Whitnall High School in Greenfield. The Vikings entered undefeated in dual competition, but finished third out of 16 teams with a 3-2 record.
Stoughton (20-2) defeated Shoreland Lutheran 73-6, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 71-12 and West Bend East 52-12. The Vikings lost to Mukwonago (48-25) and New Prague, Minnesota (41-21).
Three Vikings went undefeated on the day – Nicolar Rivera (126 pounds), Luke Mechler (160) and Brooks Empey (220).
Rivera pinned Shoreland Lutheran’s Tanner Johnson in 10 seconds, Mukwonago’s Antonio Klinkerfues in 1:23 and Bradford/Reuther’s Sebastian Rosales in 1:46. He won by 20-12 major decision over West Bend East’s Dan Ciriacks and edged New Prague’s Joey Novak 4-2.
Mechler pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Eli Douglas in 48 seconds and Mukwonago’s Dominic Wiebelhaus in 1:25, won by 16-1 technical fall over West Bend East’s Damian Zapata, won by injury default against New Prague’s Ethan Gregory and received a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran.
Empey pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Lewis Pruitt in 16 seconds, New Prague’s Jarek Tikalsky in 37 seconds and West Bend East’s Dom Champagne in 52 seconds. He won by 8-0 major decision over Mukwonago’s Caleb Willmann and received a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran.
The Vikings’ Chance Suddeth and Gavin Model finished 4-1 in two different weight classes.
At 106, Suddeth pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Santino Pigmotti in 1:49, won by 14-0 major decision over Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill, received a forfeit victory against Mukwonago and lost 3-2 in overtime against New Prague’s Koy Buesgens. He bumped up to 113 and pinned West Bend East’s Darrin Parve in 1:05.
At 145, Model pinned Shoreland Lutheran’s Lane Villareal in 39 seconds, won by 17-0 tech fall against Bradford/Reuther’s Cole Ramos, beat West Bend East’s Jordan Ward 10-5 and lost 6-5 in overtime against Mukwonago’s Nate Stokhaug. He bumped up to 152 and beat New Prague’s Max Scheffler 11-4.
Trenton Dow (138) and heavyweight Griffin Empey also went 4-1 for Stoughton.
Dow pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Abel Castillo in 1:38 and West Bend East’s Kasey Gish in 3:01, beat Mukwonago’s Devin Lawrence 7-2, received a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran and lost by major decision against New Prague.
Griffin Empey pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Venicio Vasquez in 4:36, won by 9-0 major decision over West Bend East’s Jake LaVanway and beat New Prague’s Evan Anderson 3-0. He received a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran, but lost by decision against Mukwonago.
John Harman went 3-1 at 170. He beat West Bend East’s Caden Rummel 10-7, received forfeit victories against Shoreland Lutheran and Bradford/Reuther and lost by major decision against New Prague.
Ethan Peterson (120), Brandt Spilde (182) and Rudy Detweiler (195) each went 3-2.
Peterson pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Emilio Jaimes in 34 seconds and beat Shoreland Lutheran’s Ben Schimanski 9-2 and West Bend East’s Cael Pionkowski 3-1, but lost by pin against Mukwonago and New Prague.
Spilde recorded pins of West Bend East’s Brady Schmidt (2:20) and Bradford/Reuther’s Mylan Smith (3:09) in addition to a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran. He lost by decision against New Prague and by pin against Mukwonago.
Detweiler pinned West Bend East’s Aden Orth in 48 seconds and received forfeit victories against Shoreland Lutheran and Bradford/Reuther, but lost by decision against New Prague and by pin against Mukwonago.
Trent Carpenter went 2-3 at two different weight classes. At 152, Carpenter pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Carson Widmar in 2:28 and received a forfeit victory against Shoreland Lutheran, but lost by pin against Mukwonago and West Bend East. He lost by pin at 145 against New Prague.
Alex Wicks (132) went 1-3. He pinned Shoreland Lutheran’s Gabe Bixby in 51 seconds, but lost by pin against Mukwonago, New Prague and West Bend East. Coltin Suddeth (132) lost by pin against Bradford/Reuther.
The Vikings forfeited at 113 against Shoreland Lutheran, Bradford/Reuther, Mukwonago and New Prague, and also forfeited at 170 against Mukwonago. Stoughton and West Bend East both forfeited at 106.
Stoughton 53, Milton 13Carpenter and fellow senior Jacob Gibson stepped into the starting lineup on Senior Night, while fellow senior Gavin Model and Mechler, a junior, wrestled at higher weight classes to make room for the additions.
All four won their bouts for the Vikings, who improved to 6-0 in Badger South Conference duals with a home win over the rival Red Hawks on Thursday, Jan. 23.
“We believe in our seniors,” Stoughton coach Dan Spilde said. “They’ve been a great group all the way through. I wish we could’ve found room for all of them, but a couple are banged up and there were some spots where we couldn’t make it work.”
The Vikings won the final eight matches after the two teams split the first six bouts.
Dow (138) gave Stoughton the lead for good with a pin of Trey Smith in 1:56.
Gibson (145) followed with a 14-4 major decision over Seth Haldiman that included seven takedowns and a flex for the home crowd.
“It meant a lot with it being my last year and one of the few times I’m going to get on the varsity mat,” Gibson said. “I wanted to prove I belonged on a team like this.”
Carpenter (152) made quick work of Justin Sanchez with a pin in 43 seconds.
“That was my salute to all our supporters,” he said. “I was confident going out there and did what I do best.”
Model bumped up two weight classes to 160 and won by 10-0 major decision over Kade Desormeau. Mechler, who has wrestled at 152 and 160 this season, pinned Jordan Stivarius at the 1:11 mark of their 170-pound bout.
Brandt Spilde (182) followed with a pin of Charlie Eckert in 1:20.
Detweiler (195) competed for the first time since dislocating his left kneecap on Dec. 19 against Fort Atkinson. He wore a soft protective sleeve over the knee, and used a throw to set up his pin of Caleb Peters in 38 seconds.
“I feel a lot better now,” Detweiler said. “I’ll probably wear this brace for a couple weeks and hopefully take it off before regionals. I don’t really even think about it when I’m wrestling.”
Brooks Empey (220) remained in control throughout an 8-2 win over Jordan Hergert.
Griffin Empey (285) started the dual with a 6-1 win over Brody Reed. The freshman heavyweight scored the final six points of the match, including two takedowns in the final 15 seconds of the second period.
Chance Suddeth (106) edged Riley Nilo 3-1 in overtime. Suddeth scored an escape in the third period and nearly had a takedown at the end of regulation, but picked up the decisive two points midway through the extra period.
Rivera (126) led 10-2 after the first period and 19-5 after the second, but was careful enough in the third to pin Hunter Kieliszewski at the 5:14 mark instead of earning a tech fall victory.
Wicks (132) battled back to tie his match against Zak Shore at 6 after the second period, but lost 9-6. Peterson (120) lost by 10-0 major decision, and Marshall (113) lost by pin.