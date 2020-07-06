Her junior season at the University of Iowa was cut short, but Aly Weum wrapped up the 2019-20 academic year on a high note.
The 2017 Stoughton High School graduate was one of 90 Iowa student-athletes to be named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar.
Big Ten faculty representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. The recipients must be letterwinners in at least their second academic year at their institution and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.
The Big Ten recognized 1,517 student-athletes in 38 different sports as Distinguished Scholars, including more than 250 who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA during the previous academic term.
Iowa women’s track and field had 14 honorees, the most of any program at the school.
Weum is a marketing major and middle distance runner for the Hawkeyes. She was a member of Iowa’s 1,600-meter relay team that won a Big Ten championship last season.
The former Stoughton star has the second-fastest 1,600 relay split (53.87) in program history and ninth-fastest 600 time (1:30.86).