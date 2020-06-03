One of the special moments in a season chocked full of them for the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team came from 5-foot-7 forward Maddie Posick.
The 2017 Stoughton High School graduate scored her first career goal at UW in the Badgers’ 7-0 shutout of Penn State on Oct. 4, 2019. The radio voice of Wisconsin’s men’s hockey team and Maddie’s father, Brian Posick, captured the moment on the television broadcast.
“He was scheduled to call two of our games this year, but I didn’t know which ones,” Maddie Posick said. “I left him a ticket at will call and it turns out he was on the call for TV. That moment was incredible. I actually blacked out a little after I scored.”
Posick is a rising senior and a double major in psychology and legal studies. She already has a certificate in criminal justice and is currently an intern at the UW Law School, focused primarily on the Wisconsin Innocence Project. She is on pace to graduate with her Bachelor’s degree next spring.
The Badgers’ women’s hockey team is a combined 94-14-7 in Posick’s three seasons with the team.
“It’s been such a blessing,” she said. “Wisconsin is truly home. On and off the ice, we’re such a family. Above all else, being involved with Athletes in Action has shown me why I play this game.”
Posick appeared in all 36 games this season, helping the Badgers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title. Her one goal and one assist led to a +5 rating.
UW’s season came to an abrupt end when the NCAA canceled all remaining winter championships and spring championships on March 12, two days before the Badgers’ NCAA quarterfinal round game against Clarkson University at LaBahn Arena. The NCAA Division I Council announced that it would allow schools to grant student-athletes in spring sports an additional year of eligibility, but not those involved in winter sports.
“We were all looking forward to playing one more game at LaBahn, no matter who was or wasn’t there,” Posick said. “Coach (Mark Johnson) called a meeting before practice on Thursday (March 12) and broke the news that everything in sports was being canceled. He was hurt for us. What could have been, I don’t know.”
Posick competed in volleyball, soccer and track and field at Stoughton, and also played five years of hockey for the Madison Capitols. She was a four-time captain and four-time USA Hockey National Development camp invitee (2013-2016). As a senior, she scored 28 goals and dished out 53 assists, helping the Capitols win the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association U19 Girls State Tournament.
Posick appeared in 29 games and registered 10 shots on goals as a freshman at UW. The Badgers won the national championship her sophomore year, when she fired 11 shots on goal and had a +1 rating in 12 games.
A role player throughout her UW career, Posick is eager to build chemistry with her new teammates.
“I just want to keep a good attitude and be a good teammate, no matter how much I play,” she said. “We have a great freshman class coming in and I’m excited for them to experience the program. I know this team has something special and I’m glad to be a part of it.
“We want to get back where we were. We were supposed to all get together to start training in mid-June, but we’re not sure if and when that’s going to happen. We just want to play hockey, no matter when or where.”