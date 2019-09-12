Stoughton setter Greta Nashold’s returned from a shoulder injury to help the Vikings go 2-3 at the Wilmot Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Nashold missed a Badger South Conference match against Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 5.
“We are trying to get her back healthy before conference,” Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said. “The weekend was a night-and-day difference from Thursday. It was just a lack of confidence (Thursday) when you have a new leader on the floor.”
Stoughton lost to Badger South foe Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie def. Stoughton 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
Nashold dished out 17 assists in a three-set road loss to the Eagles.
Amber Hodkiewicz recorded five kills for the Vikings. Abby Lewis and Riley Royston each had four kills and a block. Aspen Alexander added 12 digs.
Wilmot Invitational
Stoughton rolled past Zion-Benton (IL) 25-15, 25-9 and edged the Prairie School 25-16, 25-21. The Vikings lost to tri champions Lake Geneva Badger 25-22, 25-22, Wilmot 25-23, 25-22 and Racine Horlick 25-18, 18-25, 15-12.
Senior outside hitter Kat Eugster racked up 27 kills in the five matches. Lewis had 20 kills, and Hodkiewicz added 17.
“All of our hitters were hitting,” Gierhart said. “We were competing better than we have. If we keep playing like that, the wins will come.”
Nashold dished out 58 assists, while Lizzie Moe had 27 assists. Paige Schuttemeier notched 19 digs, nine aces and seven blocks. Veronica Ewald posted a team-high nine blocks, and Alexander had a team-high 38 digs.
Monona Grove def. Stoughton 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Slow starts in the first and third sets plagued the Vikings in a three-set home loss to the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first set. The Vikings struggled with serve receive, as the Silver Eagles extended their lead to 19-9 and never wavered.
“Our serve receive can get better,” Gierhart said. “We are adjusting when we have different girls working in the back row in different rotations. It’s taking care of the first ball that we have to improve on.”
The second set was a see-saw battle. Eugster recorded a kill to tie the set at 20-all, but Monona Grove reeled off five straight points to take the set.
Stoughton trailed 23-14 in the third set, but scored eight of the next nine points. The Silver Eagles steadied and completed the sweep.
Eugster had a team-high six kills and two blocks for Stoughton. Lewis added five kills, while Piper Jensen served three aces.