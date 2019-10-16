The Stoughton volleyball team entered the Badger South Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12, as the sixth seed, and the Vikings went 3-2 to take third place in Watertown.
Madison Edgewood, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, swept the Vikings 25-5, 25-10, 25-13 in a Badger South Conference match on Thursday, Oct. 10.
“We had a great game last week against Milton and I hope we can continue to build off that and how we played against Oregon,” Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said. “We knew Edgewood would be tough. I think if we can build off how we played against Milton and Oregon, we can gain some momentum.”
Badger South Conference Tourney
Stoughton senior outside hitter Kat Eugster racked up 30 kills to lead the Vikings to third place.
The Vikings edged Fort Atkinson 25-28, 25-20, 15-5 to begin the tournament. Stoughton then lost to Edgewood 25-16, 25-12. The Vikings bounced back to beat Monroe 25-10, 22-25, 15-7 and then lost to Watertown 25-6, 25-7. The Vikings clipped Milton 26-24, 25-22 in the third-place match.
Senior middle hitter Veronica Ewald piled up 25 kills in the tournament. Junior setter Greta Nashold dished out 40 assists, and junior Lizzie Moe contributed 37 assists. Moe and senior Aspen Alexander had eight and six aces, respectively. Senior Riley Royston had a team-high 14 blocks.
Edgewood def. Stoughton 25-5, 25-10, 25-13
The Vikings couldn’t rally from an early hole in a conference home loss to the Crusaders.
“They are stacked definitely across the front row,” Gierhart said of Edgewood. “Their defense is strong and we weren’t able to get balls over the top of their aggressive block.”
Royston had four kills and a block. Moe and Nashold dished out six and three assists, respectively. Senior Avary Rodefeld and junior Piper Jensen each served an ace.“The girls got hungry against strong hitters and learned a lot about how to read those balls and adjust to their outside (hitters),” Gierhart said. “We adjusted and tried to work some line balls. When they started putting their weaker blockers in, we started exposing them.”