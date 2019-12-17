Monona Grove dominated the decade in the Badger South Conference, having won nine of the last 10 titles coming into the 2019 football season.
Stoughton hadn’t won a conference crown since 1975. Parity reigned in the Badger South this past season, as the Vikings made history Oct. 18.
Stoughton blasted Monona Grove 48-27 in the final week of the regular season to clinch a share of the conference championship with Milton. Players rang the victory bell on the west end of Collins Field, surrounded by fans who had waited decades to witness the moment.
Collins Field served as the site for the Vikings’ two Division 3 playoff games.
Stoughton’s defense dominated Sauk Prairie to the tune of a 26-13 win, but the Vikings’ high-powered offense was slowed by snow and mud in a 14-7 loss to Monroe.
The Vikings finished the season 8-3, and had 18 players selected to the all-conference team.
Senior Adam Hobson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, a first-team quarterback and second-team kicker. Jack Nelson was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year for the third season in a row, and Brooks Empey was the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
