Her senior softball season might not have gone the way she hoped, but Kailey Hammersley received a bit of good news last week.
Hammersley was one of 78 Division 1 players and 238 total players selected as a 2020 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star. The annual games – which were scheduled for Tuesday, June 18 at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells – will not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hammersley was a second-team all-Badger South Conference pitcher last season for the Vikings. Former teammate Madison Brickson represented Stoughton at the 2019 Senior All-Star Games.
Hammersley was one of three Badger South Conference players selected to the 2020 All-Star Games roster, joining Watertown’s Paige Bacchi and Monroe’s Grace Tostrud. The Badger North Conference had five selections – Beaver Dam’s Grace Madeiros, DeForest’s Taylor Tschumper and Taylor VonBehren, Waunakee’s Trista Ripp, and Portage’s Brianna Brandner and Katelyn Belleau.