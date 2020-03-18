The sounds of high school spring sports in Stoughton won’t be heard until at least early April.
In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Friday, March 13, that closes all public and private schools and suspends all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6.
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said the current situation requires an “ongoing assessment of the surroundings” and staying in contact with the Center for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“It’s a minute-to-minute assessment,” Dow said. “We want to keep everyone safe and sound, while also providing some normalcy of life. We’re optimistic we can do that.”
Stoughton’s general practice is that athletic practices can take place so long as school is in session. With activities suspended until April 6, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.
Coaches are permitted to provide individual workouts virtually, but are not allowed to encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.
The Badger Conference schools are working on schedule options for spring sports that will accommodate the statewide school closure and the practice rules set by the WIAA.
“We’ve had past health situations nationally and in the state of Wisconsin, but nothing has been quite like this,” Dow said. “Even when it comes to (inclement) weather, we can make adjustments. With this, there’s so much that’s unknown.
“All we know is we’d rather err on the side of caution than put someone at risk. We’re doing everything in the best interest of the kids.”
The first athletic events for Stoughton boys and girls track and field (March 20), softball (March 31), baseball and girls soccer (April 2) will be affected by the statewide suspension of spring sports. The first competition for boys golf is scheduled for April 9, one day before the first boys tennis event.
If schools delay the start of the season and first practice, they must comply with the required days before practice and contests.
In the event scheduled classes are interrupted for an extended period of time and practices have been terminated for a period of at least seven days, but less than 14 days, a school may not resume competition until after three separate days of practice. If practices have been terminated for a period of 14 days or more, a school may not resume competition until after five separate days of practice.
For example, the WIAA requires baseball teams hold seven practices before games and four practices before scrimmages. Four varsity regular-season contests is the required number to be eligible for the postseason.
“In these types of situations, we would see an adjustment,” Dow said. “We’ve had winter weather situations that could be similar. I can’t see how if a health scare pushed things back to April or May, there wouldn’t be modified postseasons.”
The boys and girls basketball postseasons have already been affected by COVID-19.
The WIAA canceled the remainder of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the boys basketball sectional finals and the State Tournament on Thursday, March 12.
The announcement came three hours after Stoughton boys basketball finished its sectional semifinal game against DeForest in front of a limited number of attendees at McFarland High School. Senior guard Adam Hobson was used to playing in front of sparsely-attended AAU games in the summer, but not during the high school season.
“It was an emotional and crazy day from the start,” Hobson said. “It was a whirlwind of wondering if we’d play or not, where we’d play and who could come. We rolled with adversity a lot this year.”
All of Stoughton’s winter sports finished before the statewide suspension. Dow said he wants seniors to finish their careers as Vikings with normalcy instead of the WIAA pulling the plug on spring sports.
“At this point, I don’t think anything is out of the realm of possibility,” Dow said. “As much and as fast as things are changing right now, that could happen, but I hope not. The kids need an outlet for their emotional and physical well-being.”