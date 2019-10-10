The Stoughton girls swimming team won four events at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Vikings tied Baraboo for third as a team with 469 points. The host Warriors won the team title with 562 points.
Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.84. Senior Ava Schigur finished first in the 50 butterfly (28.85), and junior Savy Borroughs won the 50 freestyle (25.81).
Bormett, Borroughs and Schigur teamed with Aly Schaefer to win the 300 free relay in 2:49.37. Borroughs took second in the 100 free (57.95). Borroughs and Schaefer teamed with Lillian Talbert and Sydney Schipper to take second in the 200 free relay (1:47.03). The Vikings’ 400 free relay team of Bormett, Schigur, Talbert and Melanie Regan finished second (3:53.50).
Schipper placed third in the 50 backstroke (30.37), and Regan took third in the 500 free (5:45.70). Bormett added a third-place finish in the 50 breaststroke (35.13).
Volleyball
The Stoughton volleyball team escaped with a five set road win over Milton on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Vikings won the first two sets 25-18, 26-24. The Red Hawks battled back to win the next two sets 25-22, 25-18. Stoughton rebounded to pull out the decisive fifth set 15-12.
The Vikings set the tone with a scrappy defense led by senior Aspen Alexander who had a team-high 26 digs and senior Riley Royston who posted five blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kat Eugster had a team-high 14 kills and Abby Lewis chipped in seven kills. Setter Greta Nashold racked up 25 assists and notched a team-best seven aces.
Boys soccer
Stoughton fell to Baraboo 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 4, in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Flooding in Baraboo forced the game to be moved to Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. Kickoff was moved up from 7 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to avoid inclement weather.