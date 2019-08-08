The Stoughton Sports Boosters Club is putting on the seventh annual Viking Booster Trek, a 5K run/walk, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. in Mandt Park.
The entry fee is $15 for those who are not current SHS athletes or family members who did not sign up at the athlete kick-off night on Monday, Aug. 5.
Mail registration form to Stoughton Sports Boosters, 2364 Jackson St. PMB #135, Stoughton, WI 53589. Make checks payable to Stoughton Sports Boosters.
Participants can also sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Stoughton/VikingBoosterTrek.
Race packet and T-shirt pickup will be Friday, Aug. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the front lot of Stoughton High School.