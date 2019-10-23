Stoughton volleyball players Avary Rodefeld, Aspen Alexander, Abby Lewis, Paige Schuttemeier, Amber Hodkiewicz, Veronica Ewald, Kat Eugster and Riley Royston were recognized on Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Vikings lost to Reedsburg 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 in the Badger Challenge.
Ewald slammed five kills, and Lewis recorded four kills and two blocks. Eugster also had four kills.
Greta Nashold and Lizzie Moe dished out nine and five assists, respectively. Alexander added five digs and two aces. Rodefeld also had five digs, and Hodkiewicz helped with two aces and a block. Royston also had a block.
Stoughton received the 10 seed in the Division 1 Elkhorn Sectional, and plays at Monona Grove in a regional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. If the Vikings win, they will play at Janesville Parker on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
Girls swimming
Stoughton went on the road and lost to Madison Edgewood 119-51 in a Badger South dual Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, won all 11 events.
Stoughton’s Ava Schigur finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.24) and 500 freestyle (5:44.17). She teamed with Sofia Bormett, Savy Borroughs and Lillian Talbert in the Vikings’ second-place 200 free relay (1:48.44) and 400 free relay (4:02.49).
Bormett took second in the 50 free with a time of 25.92 seconds. She teamed with Cora Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Sydney Schipper in the second-place 200 medley relay (2:03.75).
Girls golf
Three Stoughton girls golfers were named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Myranda Kotlowski and Mara Hann received High Honors, and Rachel Foldy earned Honors.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are at least a sophomore in high school.