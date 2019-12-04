The Stoughton boys swimming team started its season with a 91-70 dual win on the road over Badger South Conference rival Watertown on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Vikings won nine of 11 events. Conner Clark, Evan Schmidt and Jordan Barthuly each won two individual events and were part of two first-place relays.
Clark won the 100-yard butterfly (58.15) and 500 freestyle (5:14.52). Schmidt touched first in the 100 free (53.33) and 200 free (1:54.80). Barthuly took the 100 backstroke (1:02.83) and 200 IM (2:22.30).
Clark, Schmidt, Barthuly and Dylan Williamson won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.02. Matt Eppler teamed with Clark, Schmidt and Barthuly to win the 400 free relay in 3:41.96. Eppler, Williamson, Jack Ebner and Isaiah Rowley won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:47.77.
Girls basketball
Stoughton went on the road and lost to Sauk Prairie 53-43 in a Badger Conference crossover game Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Prairie du Sac.
The Vikings shot 42% (11-for-26) from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 25 times. The Eagles outscored the Vikings 28-19 in the second half.
Megan Marggi scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Stoughton (1-2). Delaney Seidel added seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Micah Zaemisch chipped in six points, six rebounds and two steals. Riley Royston helped with four points and a team-high nine rebounds.