Stoughton High School conducted its 2019-20 Athletic Awards Night on Wednesday, May 21, in a virtual ceremony broadcasted on Youtube.
Among the honors were the Senior Athletic Awards, Senior Plaques, Viking Community Service Awards, Exemplary Academic Recognition and Tri-Sport Athlete Awards.
Senior Athletic Awards
Three-sport star Adam Hobson (football, basketball and track and field) was the recipient of the Guy Sundt Award. Cross country and track and field standout Grace Jenny was the recipient of the Obed I. Norem Award. Hobson and Jenny were also Stoughton’s nominees and recipients of the WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award.
Jack Nelson (football and basketball) and Micah Zaemisch (cross country, basketball and track and field) were the Male and Female recipients of the Honorary ‘S’ Award.
Gavin Model (cross country, wrestling and track and field) and Myranda Kotlowski (golf and basketball) were the Male and Female recipients of the American Legion Award.
Tony Hohol (football, wrestling and track and field) and Molly Olstad (cross country and track and field) were the Male and Female recipients of the Harold Chose Award.
Jack Albert (cross country and track and field) and Katie Zacharias (tennis and softball) were the Male and Female recipients of the Carroll Erickson Scholar Athlete Award.
Kotlowski and Owen Chase were Stoughton’s nominees and recipients of the Badger Conference Scholar Athlete Award.
Chase – who participated in football, basketball and baseball – was the recipient of the Ray Myrick Dedication Award. Fellow three-sport athlete Riley Royston (volleyball, basketball and track and field) was honored with the Nancy Anderson Dedication Award.
Chase, Hobson, Hohol, Royston, Zaemisch, Braelyn Birdsill, Nathan Hutcherson, Lizzie King and Jack Sanford were also honored with the Twelve Sport Award. The honor goes to SHS student-athletes who have competed in three sports for all four years of their high school career.
Senior Plaques
Fifty-one Vikings were awarded with a Senior Plaque. In order to earn the honor, an SHS student-athlete must have earned a letter his or her senior year and three letters in the same sport or four or more letters in any combination of sports.
Plaque honorees were Jack Albert, Quinn Arnott, Jared Bauer, David Beach, Braelyn Birdsill, Alejandra Boone, Hannah Breton, Trent Carpenter, Owen Chase, Conner Clark, Kat Eugster, Jacob Ferguson, Niomi Friedlander, Samuel Geitt, Jacob Gibson, Karlie Halverson, Kailey Hammersley, Evan Herbst, Brody Hlavacek, Adam Hobson, Amber Hodkiewicz, Tony Hohol, Colin Holtan, Nathan Hutcherson, Grace Jenny, Evan Jensen, Derek Karlen, Samuel Kicera, Lizzie King, Ruby Knipfer, Myranda Kotlowski, Jacob Livingston, Megan Marggi, Gavin Model, Jack Nelson, Taylor Nisius, Molly Olstad, Nevaeh Richardson, Isaiah Rowley, Riley Royston, Jack Sanford, Delaney Seidel, Brandt Spilde, Luke Spilde, Savanna Strutzel, Jack Trotter, Nicole Varese, Kelsey Waldner, Braeden Whitehead, Katie Zacharias and Micah Zaemisch.
Viking Community Service Awards
Winners of the inaugural award were split into two categories – Gold Coin recipients and Bronze Coin recipients.
Gold Coin honorees were Brooks Empey, Griffin Empey, Brianna Hook, Savanna Jemilo, Gina Owen, SieSie Richardson, Anthony Teche, Gabriella and Thomas Unitan.
Bronze Coin honorees were Stephen Krcma, Jared McGuire, Tessa Pickett, Jack Sanford, Sydney Schipper, Cire’ Smith, Annie Tangeman and Jayden Zywicki.
Exemplary Academic Recognition
Thirty-five freshmen, 26 sophomores, 24 juniors and 14 seniors were honored with this award.
Freshman recipients were Belinda Akale, Amelia Albers, Bethany Albers, Lauren Amstadt, Samantha Austin, Jordan Bellisle, Megan Blommel, Griffin Empey, Julia Evans, Noelle Hanson, Daniel Knoploh, Helena Kohlhoff, Eleanor Lanoway, Lillian LaPointe, Evan Loftus, Kaia Maag, Luke Meier, Finnigan Novak, Jordan Packard, Bhoomi Patel, Ava Perkins, Teagan Pickett, Brianna Radecke, Mallory Reiser, Madilyn Reott, Keilley Riddle, Alana Ringen, Evan Schmidt, Claire Spilde, Paige Swatek, Allia Taamallah, Lillian Talbert, Anthony Teche, Elizabeth Wacker and Kristina Weber.
Sophomore recipients were Olivia Anderson, Sierra Bergman, Clare Borchardt, Evelyn Collins, Tyler Conklin, Trenton Dow, Luke Fernholz, Victoria Fisher, Bradley Garcia, Shannon Gibbons, Sara Gille, Sara Krueger, Ava Loftus, Reanne Mikkelson, Emily Newquist, Melanie Regan, Anja Royko, Kayla Schultz, Anna Sedlacek, Annaliese Skerpan, Adam Slager, Emma Stokes, Elizabeth Tessier, Kortney Toso, Mikayla Wheeler and Ashton Wuennemann.
Junior recipients were Brooks Empey, Annika Goetz, Caeli Harman, Abbigale Kivett, Stephen Krcma, Anna Lee, Rachel Louis, Emma Lovell, Makayla McGlory, Elizabeth Moe, Greta Nashold, Lucia Nortwen, Hannah Olson, Gina Owen, Tyler Peterson, Tessa Pickett, Evelyn Schaefer, Sydney Schipper, Amy Schlicht, Karmen Smyth, Emma Sperle, Jackson Talbert, Kailani Wolfe and Zayne Zeichert.
Senior recipients were Evan Herbst, Adam Hobson, Grace Jenny, Lizzie King, Myranda Kotlowski, Samantha Lankey, Jacob Livingston, Henry Schaffer, Paige Schuttemeier, Delaney Seidel, Gabriella Unitan, Nicole Varese, Katie Zacharias and Micah Zaemisch.
Tri-Sport Athlete Awards
Nineteen freshmen, 25 sophomores, 18 juniors and 11 seniors competed in three sports during the 2019-20 school year.
Freshman recipients were Belinda Akale, Jordan Bellisle, Jaden Day, Tristan Delgado, Griffin Empey, Charlotte Franseen, Quinn Grovesteen-Matchey, Aven Gruner, Eleanor Lanoway, Patrick Lyons, Mason Marggi, Noah Nedbalek, Ashlyn Nelson, Ava Perkins, Teagan Pickett, Will Rotar, Bjorn Seybold, Jack Spangler and Claire Spilde.
Sophomore recipients were Dulce Aguirre, Victoria Ashworth, Cora Borroughs, Zach Caudle, Camren Conklin, Trista Dow, Trenton Dow, Luke Fernholz, John Harmon, Niko Jemilo, Isaac Knutson, Brandon Kreger, Ryan Lamers, Hannah Lawrence, Ethan Peterson, Ayden Probst, Luke Pugh, Adam Rousseau, Hayden Schreier, Liberty Smith, Peyton Smith, Kaden Stokstad, Anna Tangeman, Thomas Unitan and Jayden Zywicki.
Junior recipients were Teddy Baldukas, Annie Balthazor, Steven Benoy, Zack DeGroff, Rudy Detweiler, Makenzie Devore, Brooks Empey, Hannah Furseth, Konner Knauf, Rachel Louis, Rose Ann Marshall, Cade Millam, Sydney Schipper, Christian Smith, Zach Wahlin, Alexander Wicks, Dustin Woelke and Zayne Zeichert.
Senior recipients were Braelyn Birdsill, Owen Chase, Niomi Friedlander, Adam Hobson, Tony Hohol, Nathan Hutcherson, Lizzie King, Riley Royston, Jack Sanford, Nicole Varese and Micah Zaemisch.