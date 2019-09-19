The Stoughton girls swim team won four events and tied Milton 85-85 in a Badger South Conference dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Stoughton High School.
Vikings junior Sofia Bormett won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.65 and the 100 freestyle in 54.90 seconds.
Junior teammate Savy Borroughs took first in the 50 free with a time of 25.14 seconds. The Vikings’ team of Borroughs, Lillian Talbert, Melanie Regan and Evelyn Schaefer won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:47.34.
VOLLEYBALL
Stoughton finished sixth out of seven teams and won two three-set matches Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Janesville Parker Invitational.
The Vikings went 2-4, beating Whitewater 27-25, 16-25, 15-9 and Shoreland Lutheran 29-31, 25-23, 15-10.
Jefferson beat Stoughton 25-18, 25-17 and Janesville Parker defeated Stoughton 17-25, 25-23, 15-13. Janesville Craig clipped the Vikings 25-20, 12-25, 15-11. Badger South Conference rival Milton swept Stoughton 25-14, 25-16.
Amber Hodkiewicz racked up 25 kills and 10 blocks in the six matches for Stoughton. Kat Eugster and Abby Lewis had 24 and 22 kills, respectively. Aspen Alexander recorded team highs in digs (89) and aces (14). digs and 14 aces. Greta Nashold dished out 79 assists, while Paige Schuttemeier posted 50 digs and nine aces.
Two-time defending Badger South champion Watertown swept Stoughton 25-19, 25-9, 25-4 on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Watertown.
Hodkiewicz, Eugster and Riley Royston each had three kills.
Nashold helped with 11 assists, and Schuttemeier served a team-high nine aces. Alexander delivered eight aces.