Stoughton High School was one of 27 high schools to receive the 2018-19 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Award of Excellence.
The award recognizes WIAA member schools for their efforts and achievements in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
Stoughton was one of five schools to receive the honor for the third time. Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the Fall Area Meetings, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the Annual Meeting.
Fourteen criteria applied toward the honor.
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow conducted occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council and SHS coaches and at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents in which sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed.
Dow also attended Badger Conference meetings, made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives, nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition, and took the free NFHS Sportsmanship course.
Stoughton also had to be represented at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings and the WIAA Annual Meeting in April in order to receive the award.
Coaches and student- athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference.
Three or more head coaches completed the NFHS Sportsmanship course, and three or more SHS athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.
Stoughton also had no coach ejections at any level, and did not have a coach or player assault an official at any level.
For 2019-20, two new elements of the criteria will be added to qualify for the award. Athletic directors must maintain and update all information in the WIAA School Directory annually, and conduct due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).