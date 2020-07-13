Stoughton athletics fans will have a new way to purchase tickets during the 2020-21 school year, provided sports return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket Spicket announced on its Twitter page Thursday, July 9, a new ticketing partnership with Stoughton High School. The company provides ticketing services and safe contactless payments to schools, districts, and associations at no cost.
“We looked at several different service providers of online ticketing,” Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said. “This is a good way to sell tickets in a time of social distancing and automate things to maintain good accounting practices.”
Ticket Spicket launched in 2016 and is the official partner of the National Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association. Fans can show their tickets at the gate through the company’s mobile app or print out tickets purchased online.
“It will be nice once people realize how easy it is to walk up to the ticket booth and show the ticket on their phone,” Dow said. “People will also have the ability to print off the ticket in advance.”
The contactless payment method means there will be less handling of cash, which will also cut down on the number of ticket takers at SHS athletic events. Ticket Spicket users will also have the ability to transfer tickets via email or text.
Stoughton administrators will also be able to keep track of event attendance through the online service.
Fans can still show up to an event and buy a physical ticket. SHS will still sell physical punch cards and season passes. Those will also be available through Ticket Spicket.
“We are still going to have in-person sale opportunities for people, even though it won’t be nearly as convenient as Ticket Spicket,” Dow said. “Right now, we’re planning on having points of sale at concession stands and outside ticket booths.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will still set ticket prices for postseason events, but tickets can still be purchased through Ticket Spicket for events hosted at Stoughton High School.