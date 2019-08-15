Stoughton High School has hired coaches for its volleyball, girls swimming, girls soccer and boys and girls hockey teams.
Rachael Gierhart is the Vikings’ new volleyball coach, boys soccer coach Mike McIntosh is also going to coach the girls soccer program, Kristine Schoen and Jeff Bridwell are the co-coaches of the girls swimming program, Brett Quale has been promoted to head coach of the boys hockey team, and Zoe Kurth is taking over the Icebergs girls hockey co-op.
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow confirmed the hires Thursday, Aug. 8, in an email to the Courier Hub.
Gierhart has five years of coaching experience with the club team Crossfire VBC. She has served two years as the varsity coach at Lodi and two years as the JV coach at Evansville.
Gierhart succeeds Jillian Bauer, who took the varsity head coaching job at Verona.
McIntosh has more than a decade of experience coaching soccer in Dane County. He started at SHS last year as the boys soccer coach and this year takes over the girls soccer program from Chelsea Kittleson.
Schoen is a psychologist at SHS, and Bridwell is a coach with the Stoughton Aqua Racers youth swimming club. They succeed Katie Talmadge.
Quale earned a promotion behind the Vikings’ boys hockey bench after serving as an assistant on Doug Kraft’s staff. He has also been involved in the Stoughton Youth Hockey Association.
Kurth, a physical education teacher at Monona Grove High School, will coach the Icebergs girls hockey co-op, which features players from Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton, McFarland and Monona Grove. She takes over behind the bench for Matt Gallagher, who went 19-50 in three seasons at the helm.
Kurth will also be an assistant coach on the SHS boys and girls soccer teams. A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, she played hockey and soccer at St. Norbert College.
On the pitch, Kurth recorded 17 goals and 15 assists in 79 games.
She became St. Norbert’s first player to receive All-American honors by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America as a senior in 2013.
On the ice, she had 42 goals and 48 assists in 104 games for the Green Knights. She scored a team-high six power-play goals as a freshman, and tied for the team lead in power-play goals as a sophomore (4) and junior (3).
Kurth capped her collegiate career with 10 goals and 20 assists as a senior in 2014. She served as a graduate assistant for the women’s soccer team at Hastings College in Nebraska while she earned a Master’s degree in education, then joined the staff at Monona Grove in 2016.