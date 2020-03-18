Nine Stoughton wrestlers and seven basketball players were named to the Badger South All-Conference Teams.
Sophomore Nicolar Rivera (126 pounds), senior Gavin Model (145) and juniors Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler and Brooks Empey (220) were first team all-conference wrestlers.
Freshman Chance Suddeth (106), junior Alex Wicks (120) and sophomore Trenton Dow (138) were named to the second team. Senior Braeden Whitehead (152) was an honorable mention selection.
Senior boys basketball player Adam Hobson was named the Badger South’s Most Valuable Player after being unanimously selected to the first team. The Michigan Tech University commit averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.
“At our all-conference meeting, I told everybody that he’s the best kid you can have in everything,” Vikings boys basketball coach Nolan Weber said of Hobson. “He’s a leader on the basketball court and in the classroom. He always steps up. He’s special and I’m really going to miss him.”
Junior Cael McGee was also named to the first team after averaging 15.1 points per game this season. Junior Reece Sproul (7.0 ppg) and senior Nathan Hutcherson (5.0 ppg) were honorable mention selections.
Sophomore girls basketball player Ava Loftus earned first-team honors after averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. Seniors Delaney Seidel (8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game) and Megan Marggi (6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game) received honorable mention notice.
Senior forward Brody Hlavacek represented Stoughton as an honorable mention selection on the boys hockey all-conference team.