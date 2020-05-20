Badger Conference administrators, including the superintendents, principals and athletic directors have made the joint decision to not participate in the extended spring sports season as allowed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in July and August.
“Again, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” Milton athletic director and Badger Conference Athletic Directors President Brian Hammil said in a press release obtained by the Courier Hub. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.”
The WIAA Board of Control voted to cancel all 2020 spring sports competitions and spring state tournament series on April 21. The decision impacted baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.
However, the Board allowed for unrestricted coaching contact in the summer for spring sports, provided coaches include graduating seniors. Spring coaches had the option of 30 unrestricted contact days with their athletes, pending local health guidelines.
Virtual coaching can continue through June 30 (or when Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order would allow) before the 30 contact days would begin.
Fall and winter sports contact days are not changed or impacted.