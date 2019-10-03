Stoughton girls cross country senior Grace Jenny finished 18th out of 238 runners with a time of 19:40.2 in the Midwest Invitational at Janesville’s Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Junior Gina Owen took 90th (21:11.6), senior Molly Olstad was 115th (21:41.1), and sophomore Hannah Lawrence rounded out the Vikings’ lineup in 139th (21:54).
Illinois powerhouse Hinsdale Central won the team title with 85 points. Sun Prairie’s Katie Kopotic won the individual title with a time of 18:35.5, just .2 second ahead of Hinsdale Central’s Emma Watcke.
Sophomores Jayden Zywicki 53rd, 17:00) and Colton Hansen (61st, 17:05.1) paced Stoughton’s boys cross country team at the Midwest Invitational.
Junior Christian Smith took 87th with a time of 17:22.1, while seniors Gavin Model (97th, 17:29.4) and Jack Albert (138th, 17:51.1) rounded out the Vikings’ counting times.
Juniors Alex Wicks (147th, 18:01) and Cade Millam (162nd, 18:09.1) also competed for Stoughton in the 274-runner field.
The Vikings finished 15th out of 40 teams with 431 points. Madison LaFollette (106) edged Green Bay Preble (112) for the team title. Oconomowoc’s Alex Vance won the individual title with a time of 15:28.8.
Boys soccer
Stoughton went on the road and lost to DeForest 2-1 in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Vikings striker Derek Karlen scored unassisted in the 46th minute to tie the game at 1. Steven Benoy finished with seven saves.