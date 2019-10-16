Stoughton girls tennis player Annika Goetz lost to Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Zaya Iderzul 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles quarterfinals at the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Goetz earned the 7 seed at Oconomowoc after advancing out of the Stoughton Subsectional two days earlier. She was the only Viking to qualify for the sectional, and finished her junior season with a record of 15-12.
Girls swimming
Stoughton won nine of 11 events en route to a 112-58 home dual victory over Badger South Conference foe Watertown on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Freshman Lillian Talbert was a part of three first-place relays and won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:45.18.
Talbert teamed with juniors Savy Borroughs and Ava Schigur and sophomore Cora Borroughs to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.14.
Cora Borroughs, Schigur, Talbert and junior Sydney Schipper won the 200 free relay in 1:47.97.
Savy Borroughs, Talbert, sophomore Melanie Regan and freshman Aly Schaefer won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:10.70.
Savy Borroughs also won the 200 freestyle (2:10.52). Regan won the 100 breastroke (1:24.87), Schipper took the 100 butterfly (1:09.01), and Schigur touched the wall first in the 50 free (26.15).
Junior Evelyn Schaefer won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.85.