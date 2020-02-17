The Stoughton High School Sports Boosters invites the public to attend its annual Winter Appreciation Event on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6-10 p.m. at Stoughton Country Club.
The event is free for SHS Sports Boosters members and $10 for non-members. Raffle prizes and silent auction items will be available to attendees.
The event’s second annual euchre tournament will take place from 7-9 p.m. There will be a $10 entry fee and prizes for first and second place.
Sign up on the Stoughton Sports Boosters Facebook page.