Stoughton Area School District superintendent Tim Onsager was one of 16 Badger Conference school administrators to sign his name to a statement condemning racism.
The press release was issued by Monroe’s District Administrative Center and obtained by the Courier Hub on Friday, June 5.
“The Badger Conference, and its member schools, are committed to equity and educating our students and communities about the deep-rooted racism present within our society and unfortunately in our schools,” the release stated. “As a conference, we want our school communities to know that we stand alongside those that are condemning the death of George Floyd and the continued violence and use of excessive force against people of color. We need to respond to these tragic events, and we need to acknowledge the corrosive impact racism, bias, and inequity has had on any hope of equity in our communities.
“As a conference, we must all recognize our place in perpetuating inequities and acknowledge that if we don't actively disrupt racism we are part of the problem. In order to serve our students and families, we must actively and aggressively deal with racism in our schools, our communities, and our institutional practices. The recent protests have brought to everyone's attention how far we have to go in our communities and our nation to achieve equity for all, and as district leaders we are prioritizing the need for the necessary courageous conversations to be backed by school and district action.
“We stand in support of equity, we stand in support of peaceful protestors, and we stand in support of a future in which all individuals in our communities feel safe and respected.”
The Badger Conference comprises 16 member schools – Stoughton, Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Watertown and Waunakee.