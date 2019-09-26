The Stoughton volleyball team went 1-3 at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, to snap a five-match losing streak.
The Vikings were swept by Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference home match on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Middleton InvitationalStoughton defeated Evansville for the second time this season, defeating the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-17 for its lone win in Middleton.
Wisconsin Heights edged the Vikings 25-20, 25-23. Cuba City beat Stoughton 31-29, 25-11, and Madison Memorial rolled past Stoughton 25-13, 25-15.
Stoughton senior outside hitter Kat Eugster had a team-high 21 kills in Middleton.
Senior setter Greta Nashhold racked up 52 assists, and Abby Lewis added 17 kills.
Senior Aspen Alexander posted a team-high 36 digs and five aces.
Fort Atkinson def. Stoughton 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
After getting off to a tough start, the Vikings battled back before losing close second and third sets in a Badger South loss to the Indians.
Eugster had seven kills and senior outside hitter Amber Hodkiewicz added six kills.
Nashold dished out 16 assists. Alexander had a team-best 10 digs, and senior Paige Schttemeier posted eight digs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
The Vikings won four events in a Badger South road dual at McFarland on Tuesday, Sept. 25, but lost 111-59.
Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.69) and 100 freestyle (53.81). Fellow junior Savy Borroughs won the 50 free in 25.36 seconds, and Ava Schigur won the 200 free with a time of 2:05.73.