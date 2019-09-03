Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski kept up her hot play and the Vikings girls golf team stayed unbeaten in the Badger South Conference last week.
Kotlowski shot 2-over-par 37 to lead the Vikings past Fort Atkinson in a Badger South dual Thursday, Aug. 29, at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Kotlowski finished first out of 101 golfers at the Portage Invitational the day before.
Stoughton 189, Fort Atkinson 227
Myranda Kotlowski earned medalist honors with her 37, and Caylie Kotlowski shot 3-over-par 38. Dulce Aguirre carded 56, and Mara Hann shot 58.
Portage Invitational
Myranda Kotlowski shot 2-over-par 72 to finish first out of 101 golfers at Portage Country Club.
Caylie Kotlowski shot 80 to tie Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt and Reedsburg’s Anna Krieski for second. Hann carded 109, and Aguirre finished with 115.
Stoughton took fourth (376) at the 10-team invitational. Waunakee (354) captured the team title over Wisconsin Dells (364).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
The Vikings finished third out of 15 teams with 111 points, behind only Madison West (29) and Verona.
Sophomores Jayden Zywicki (11th, 17:43.7) and Colton Hansen (13th, 18:08.4) paced Stoughton in the 5,000-meter race. Senior Gavin Model finished 23rd with a time of 18:23.0, and junior Christian Smith took 29th with a time of 18:38.7. Junior Alexander Wicks (37th, 18:54.5) and senior Jack Albert (50th, 19:15.6) rounded out the Vikings’ top six.
Madison West had four runners in the top seven. The Regents’ Julian Gary won the race with a time of 16:54.1.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
The Vikings finished seventh in the 11-team meet with 148 points.
Stoughton junior Gina Owen placed eighth with a time of 21:45.1 on the 5,000-meter course. Hannah Lawrence finished 20th with a time of 22:51.4. Grace Jenny (37th, 24:01.7), Grace Gibson (41st, 24:16.4), Molly Olstad (48th, 24:49.5) and Mallory Reiser (50th, 24:56.8) rounded out the Vikings’ top six. Jordan Packard finished .1 of a second behind Reiser.
Verona won the team title with 50 points thanks to three runners in the top nine. Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy won the individual title with a time of 20:10.9.
BOYS SOCCER
Vs. Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 3,
GIRLS TENNIS
At Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 3,