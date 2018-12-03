From Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Name: Peighton Trieloff
Grade: Senior
Sport: Girls basketball
Position: Point guard
Highlight: Trieloff scored a game-high 20 points Thursday to a 56-50 win over Madison Edgewood.
Honorable mentions: Adam Hobson (boys basketball) scored a game-high 25 points and hit six 3-pointers Friday in Stoughton’s 74-44 win over Madison Edgewood. Hayden Hammond (boys swimming) won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle Thursday against DeForest. Nicolar Rivera (wrestling) was one of five Vikings to go undefeated at the Pieper Duals on Saturday. The freshman was 5-0 at 113 pounds in his first varsity action. Nolen Custer (boys hockey) scored his first two varsity goals on the power play Monday as the Vikings defeated Milton 7-2 in the Badger South season-opener.