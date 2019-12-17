Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski and junior Caylie Kotlowski powered the Stoughton girls golf team all season, and enjoyed some of their best rounds on the biggest stages.
Myranda capped her high school career with a two-round total of 153 at the Division 1 state tournament on Oct. 15 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. She started with a 4-over-par 76 in the first round, and closed with a 77 in the second round to finish in a tie for fifth place in her first state appearance.
Caylie settled into a tie for 34th place at state with a two-round score of 175, bouncing back from an 89 with an 86.
The cousins qualified for state by finishing first and second at the DeForest Sectional on Oct. 8 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Caylie fired a 4-over-par 75 to win the individual sectional title, and Myranda was a stroke away from forcing a playoff with her younger cousin.
“Those two are an example of hard work paying off,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said at the time. “I’ve coached a lot of different things over the years, and they are two of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. To be able to finish 1-2 against some of the best players in the state is really impressive.”
-- Adam Feiner