The Stoughton Home Talent team improved its record to 12-3 in the Southeast Section Sunday League with a 14-0 road win at Lake Mills on Friday, July 26, and an 18-0 home win over Lake Mills on Sunday, July 28.
The routs came after the Merchants lost 4-1 on the road against Waterloo on Thursday, July 25. The loss dropped Stoughton to 4-3 in the East Night League.
Albion has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Section playoffs, but Stoughton and Jefferson are fighting for the No. 2 seed.
If both teams finish 13-3 or 12-4, Jefferson will be the 2 seed based on its combined strength of victory. The Merchants can nab the 2 seed with a win over Utica on Saturday, Aug. 3, and a Blue Devils loss against Lake Mills on Aug. 4.
The winner of Fort Atkinson versus Evansville on Sunday will finish 11-5 and clinch the final playoff spot. The loser will be eliminated.
Utica, McFarland, Cambridge, Lake Mills, and Waterloo have been eliminated.
Utica fell to 5-10 in the Southeast Section Sunday League with a 9-2 home loss versus Jefferson on July 28. The A’s remained winless in the East Night League after an 11-1 road loss to Cambridge last Thursday.