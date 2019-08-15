Winder Fuentes crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning on Sunday, Aug. 11, to propel Stoughton to a 2-0 road win over Jefferson in a Home Talent League playoff game.
The Merchants avenged a 3-0 loss to Jefferson in the regular-season finale.
“We were hitting the ball hard, but right at people,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “Sooner or later, I thought we would score. It was huge by Winder. He’s been swinging a really hot bat.”
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched a complete game and scattered seven hits to get the win. He struck out three and walked three.
“Ben threw outstanding,” Seffens said. “They are a really good hitting team.”
Yonardo Herdenez went 2-for-4.
Stoughton (14-3) will host Evansville in the Southeast Section championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Evansville, a Final Four team last year, upset top-seeded Albion 5-2. A win on Sunday would send the Merchants back to the HTL championship round-robin series.
“I think we have one of the toughest divisions (Southeast) in Home Talent,” Seffens said. “They (Evansville) have some really good pitching. It’s a battle every time we play.”
Montello 10, Stoughton 0
The Merchants had their Night League season come to an end in five-inning road loss Thursday, Aug. 8.
“We were a little beat up and trying to get healthy for Sunday,” Seffens said. “We just couldn’t hit the ball.”
Stoughton’s Erick Sperloen started on the mound and gave up five runs in three innings. Tyler Wilberg tossed two innings in relief and surrendered five runs.