There is no official Home Talent Baseball season this year, but many teams have decided to still play games against each other.
One of those teams is Stoughton, which is now 4-0 after a pair of road victories last week. The Merchants beat Columbus 6-3 on Friday, July 10, then shut out Dodgeville 8-0 a day later.
Stoughton 6, Columbus 3
Yonardo Herdenez blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to spark the Merchants in a win over the Crawdads at Fireman’s Park.
Dave Hanson and Winder Fuentes each went 2-for-4 with a run batted in.
Erick Sperloen earned the win, striking out five and allowing two hits over five innings. Hayden Schigur picked up the two-inning save, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Stoughton 8, Dodgeville 0
Adrian Montilva did a little bit of everything for the Merchants in a win over the Knights.
The 2019 Madison East High School graduate struck out 15 in a complete-game performance on the mound, and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored at the plate. Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a double.
Remaining schedule
No baseball fields in Dane County are available for use until Phase 3 of Forward Dane – the county’s phased reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means Stoughton cannot use Norse Park until Phase 3. The Merchants will continue to play road games for the foreseeable future.
According to the team’s Facebook page, Stoughton has seven games remaining this summer – all on the road. The Merchants will play Jefferson (July 19), Wisconsin Dells (July 24), Blanchardville (July 25), Poynette (July 30), Rio (Aug. 2), Utica (Aug. 7) and Albion (Aug. 13).