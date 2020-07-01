The Home Talent Baseball League announced Friday, June 26, that the 2020 season has been officially canceled.
Five teams – including the two-time defending champion Verona Cavaliers – previously announced they would not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 2 of Forward Dane took effect in the county on June 15. To move to Phase 3, Public Health Madison and Dane County needs two full weeks of coronavirus data from June 15-28 in addition to several days to compile data from that time period. A decision will then be made to move on to Phase 3 or stay in Phase 2.
No baseball fields in Dane County are available for use, per local health guidelines. The league has 20 teams based in the county.
The HTL Executive Board had suspended Thursday Night League games earlier this year, but was hoping to play a shortened 10-game Sunday League schedule in all four sections that would have begun July 4 weekend.
The playoffs would have featured four or six teams from each section instead of the usual eight teams. The league had planned to hold a “final four” single-game elimination championship series Sept. 13 and 20. The traditional championship series is a round-robin format.
Some teams – including the Stoughton Merchants and Utica A’s – have played exhibition games this summer.
“We have some guys who want to keep playing,” Utica player-manager Christian Stokstad said. “We’ll continue to do our best to follow the health guidelines as an independent club. It’s not the schedule we were going to go by and it’ll be hard to know how it’s going to look, but we’ll be playing other Home Talent teams.”
Both Stoughton and Utica are hoping they can continue to play despite there not being an official HTL season.
“While we are not continuing with a Home Talent League season as we know it, we are not putting a stop to baseball,” HTL commissioner Pat Reilly wrote in an official statement obtained by the Courier Hub. “Teams may continue playing the schedules in hand or adjust them to fit their needs. We are obtaining a list of umpires who will continue to work games, and teams can make their own arrangements with them.
“Games can go as late into the summer as teams choosing to play exhibition games want them to. In short, we are not shutting down baseball, just HTL sponsorship for 2020.”
Stoughton does not have approval to use Norse Park until Phase 3, but has been content to play road games thus far. The Merchants previously played Utica and pounded Albion 20-0 in a seven-inning contest at Jefferson last Sunday.
“I’m in the process of putting together a schedule,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “We’d like to play every Sunday and possibly one night during the week. Hopefully we’ll open up a little more so we can play a couple home games in late July or early August.”