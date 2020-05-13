Stoughton native Cole Hults collected two more illustrious honors after a record-breaking junior season at Penn State.
The 2017 Stoughton High School graduate was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Monday, May 11.
Hults, 21, became Penn State’s first Big Ten Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman is the second Nittany Lion to be named Defensive Player of the Year.
Hults and senior Nate Sucese were also named first team all-Big Ten, exactly a month after the two stars became Penn State’s first-ever CCM/AHCA All-Americans.
Hults started his breakout junior campaign with a hat trick in the season opener against Sacred Heart University, becoming the first defenseman in Penn State history to accomplish the feat.
His eight goals this season were a career high, a single-season school record among defenseman and first in the Big Ten by a blueliner. He led Big Ten defensemen in assists with 22, which also tied a career-best.
Hults’ 30 points ranked first among Big Ten blueliners and 10th nationally. He led the conference in plus/minus with a +23 rating – tied for sixth nationally and fourth among defenseman.
Hults did not miss a single game in his three years at Penn State. His +48 career rating over 111 games ranks third all-time in program history. He finished as the career record holder for points (78) and assists (61) by a defenseman, while his 17 goals placed him second all-time among blueliners.
The Big Ten’s conference awards were delayed 55 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Penn State won the Big Ten regular-season title and was scheduled to host Minnesota in the conference tournament opener on March 14, two days after the NCAA canceled all 2020 winter and spring championships due to concern over COVID-19.
Hults will skip his senior season at Penn State to join the National Hockey League’s Los Angeles Kings, who signed him to a two-year, entry-level contract last month. The Kings selected the former Madison Capitols star in the fifth round (134th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.