The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its Badger South Conference opener against Edgewood on Tuesday, Dec. 3, falling 12-2 at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
The Vikings (0-2, 0-1 Badger South) trailed 6-1 at the end of the first period and 11-1 after two periods. Edgewood outshot Stoughton 52-13.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Vikings marked the board at the 11:40 mark of the first. Brody Hlavacek scored off an assist from Parker Milbauer.
Hlavacek scored a power-play goal with 12:45 left in the game.
Stoughton’s Max Nihles made 23 saves in the first two periods. Quinn Ziemann stopped 17 of 18 shots in the third period.
Edgewood’s Drew Lenz recorded a hat trick and two assists. Aidan Lenz also had five points with two goals and three assists. Nathan Walker added two goals and two assists. Payton Smith also had four points with a goal and three assists.
Girls hockey
Taylor Nisius assisted on all three of the Icebergs co-op’s goals in a 6-3 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday, Dec. 6, at Mandt Community Center.
Hannah Weber gave the Icebergs a 1-0 lead with a goal just 2:18 into the game.
“It brought a lot of energy to our bench,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “To be up first hasn’t happened for us. We were really excited. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t finish it out.”
The Lightning scored twice in the first and second periods, as Anna Gontarski finished with a hat trick.
Aeryn Olson scored at the 4:29 mark of the third period to trim the Icebergs’ deficit to 4-2, but the Lightning answered with goals 31 seconds apart. Sydney Schipper capped the scoring with a goal at the 7:49 mark of the third.
The Icebergs (0-6) outshot the Lightning 39-24, as Aren Gruner made 18 saves. Schipper and Kelsey Waldner each had one assist.
Schipper leads the team with seven points (two goals, five assists) and Olson (three goals, three assists) is tied with Izzy Newton (four goals, two assists) for second in scoring with six points.
“With the competition we are playing, the fact that they are being consistent and getting goals is great,” Kurth said. “They have had a really good season so far and I think they will only get better.”
The Icebergs’ home game against Black River Falls on Saturday, Dec. 7, was postponed due to a shortage of WIAA officials.