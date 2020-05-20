Few could blame Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski for being on a “Rocky Mountain” high as her high school career comes to a close.
She is earning the nickname “Ace” from members at the Stoughton Country Club after posting two aces in a 10-day stretch.
“I know some people don’t even get them in their lifetime,” Kotlowski said. “You always want to get a hole-in-one. It’s the goal of a golfer. I never imagined I would get two in two weeks.”
Kotlowski, a Division II Colorado Mesa University commit, recorded the first ace on April 26. She used a 7-iron on the 128-yard, par-3 sixth hole.
“I actually thought it was long,” she said. “You couldn’t see it go in because it was uphill.”
Her second ace came on May 6, Ladies Day at the club. Kotlowski used a 5-hybrid on the 152-yard, par-3 13th hole and played through two other women who marked their balls on the green.
“I hit my drive and saw it bounced in,” she said. “I was kind of confused. I walked up there and they got to see it bounce in the hole.”
Kotlowski verbally committed to Colorado Mesa during the final round of her WIAA Division 1 state tournament debut last fall at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. She tied for fifth with a two-round total of 9-over 153.
Kotlowski, is ranked No. 5 in the Wisconsin.golf Girls Class of 2020 rankings, behind four Division I recruits. Her first ace came two days after Wisconsin golf courses opened with safety restrictions.
“It gives me something to do every day with not being able to do much,” she said. “I love golf because it’s a competition with yourself every day. You have good and bad days. One stroke can mean a lot. You can always improve.”
Kotlowski has been playing longer distances this spring from the white tees at the club to get ready for college golf. She has also been working on the mechanics of her swing with her swing coach.
Kotlowski said the biggest transition she will have to get used to in college is the different distances of golf courses at higher elevations. Colorado Mesa is located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
CMU is ranked 60th out of 189 schools in the latest GolfStat.com/NCAA Division II women’s golf poll. The Mavericks finished fourth out of 13 teams at last year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship.
Kotlowski is planning to play in several tournaments this summer, including the Minnesota-Wisconsin PGA Junior Cup Matches July 1-2 at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. The Junior Cup tournament features 48 of the top prep girls and boys golfers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The format includes four-ball matches on the first day and singles matches on the second day.
Kotlowski also plans to play in the Wisconsin State Women’s Open June 16-17 in Wales and the Wisconsin Women’s State Amateur Championship June 20-21 at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.