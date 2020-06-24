Caylie Kotlowski – a rising senior at Stoughton High School – tied for 16th at the Wisconsin State Women’s Open on Wednesday, June 17.
Kotlowski was one of three players from Stoughton in the two-day tournament at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales. She shot a two-round total of 15-over 161 to tie two-time WIAA Division 1 champion and Bay Port High School graduate Jo Baranczyk.
Kotlowski backed up a 6-over 79 with an 82. She recorded par on 24 of the 36 holes and only had three double bogeys.
Ashli Stolen of Stoughton finished 34th at 23-over 169. Stolen improved by three strokes with a second-round 83 that featured one birdie and nine pars.
Myranda Kotlowski – Caylie’s cousin – tied Katherine Meier of Middleton, Racine’s Norah Roberts of Racine and Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa for 39th at 28-over 174. Three of the Colorado Mesa University recruit’s four birdies came during her first-round 86.
Emily Lauterbach became the sixth straight University of Wisconsin women’s golfer to win the event. Her two-day total of even-par 146 was four shots clear of Abby Cavaiani and Amy Cucera.