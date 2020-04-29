Local golfers agreed that opening Wisconsin’s golf courses on Friday, April 24, including Stoughton Country Club, was long overdue.
The club had been closed under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Golf courses were allowed to open with safety restrictions under Evers’ amended order on April 16.
Stoughton resident Pat LeMire golfs about twice a week, and was excited to get back on the course.
“People are scratching at the walls trying to get out of their house,” LeMire said. “It’s one thing to go for a walk, but to get back to a game you enjoy is absolutely fantastic and a long time coming.”
LeMire did not keep score last Friday.
“That first round every year is to go out and work out the kinks,” he said. “I probably shot a 100.”
Safety restrictions prohibit the use of golf carts. All tee times must be booked by phone or online. Clubhouses and pro shops remain closed and social distancing requirements (at least six feet apart) must be followed.
Dr. John Rogerson, an orthopedic surgeon in Madison, jumped at the chance to play his first round of the spring on Friday.
“Everyone has been looking forward to it, that’s for sure,” Rogerson said. “A lot more people will go home happy.”
Rogerson said the state could look into allowing golfers to use their own carts on courses, so long as they limit it to only one person.
“I think in some respects it would be easier to keep distance if they allowed private carts,” he said.
Some establishments are taking additional measures, like spacing out tee times to ensure courses don’t become too crowded with golfers on one hole and keeping driving ranges closed. Many courses have removed ball washers and rakes.
The Wisconsin State Golf Association and the Wisconsin PGA lobbied to reopen courses. Golf courses in Wisconsin had been shut down since March 25, but maintenance continued during the shutdown. Mowing the fairways and greens, continued fertilization and chemical application plans were deemed essential.
Thirteen states shut down golf courses, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. Illinois courses may reopen Friday, May 1.