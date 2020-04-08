Golf courses across Wisconsin came to a standstill despite weather soaring into the high 60s last week.
While local course owners and golf professionals agree that Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, which took effect March 25 and closed all nonessential businesses, may have been needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they contend the game could go on with safety restrictions.
“We are on uncharted ground for everything,” said Steve Hlavacek, who has been the golf professional at Stoughton Country Club for 44 years.
Golf courses rely on a shortened season in Wisconsin to make money. Management teams are still required to maintain courses during the shutdown, but paying employees to mow fairways, greens and continue fertilization plans can take a financial toll.
That’s why Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton has applied for a Paycheck Promotion Program, a federally-backed loan program for certain payroll expenses through June 30, with up to eight weeks of forgiveness for small businesses, certain non-profits and self-employed individuals.
The PPP loan was part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved on April 2, which allows golf courses to continue payroll operations. It marks the largest financial support deal in U.S. history.
“It’s hard to pay employees to come in and keep it going,” said Theresa Johnson, owner of Coachman’s Golf Resort, which has been in her husband’s family for 58 years.
The PPP loan is forgivable if employers retain employees at comparable salary levels prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The loan also waives all SBA fees and provides deferral on loan repayments for a minimum of six months and up to a maximum of one year.
Johnson said golf course owners have to be careful selecting a PPP loan or a small business loan through the state.
“If you apply for a small business loan, you eventually have to pay it all back,” she said. “If you get a PPP loan, they may forgive a lot of it or a percentage.”
The golf course, clubhouse and hotel at Coachman’s are closed, but the restaurant is open for carry-out on weekends.
Johnson said the hotel could be used as an extra site for Stoughton Hospital if needed.
Coachman’s was open for golf 10 days before Evers’ order. The course had already implemented many of the safety measures before it shut down, like booking tee times over the phone, raising the cups so golfers didn’t have to touch the pin or cup, removing ball washers and rakes from the course and allowing only one person to ride in a golf cart.
The Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and other organizations have spoken with state representatives about allowing golf courses to open. A petition on change.org requesting courses to be open had more than 60,000 signatures as of Tuesday, April 7.
Ensuring golfers follow social distancing guidelines can become easier outside on a vast course.
“In terms of a sport, golf is different,” Hlavacek said. “It’s different than basketball where you have a lot more contact with people.”
Hlavacek said he doesn’t see courses being given the green light to open until the curve of virus cases has flattened.
The Stoughton Country Club’s course and clubhouse are closed. Any weddings that were reserved for the club during this time have been canceled.
Hlavacek said the club has taken safety measures like putting a plug over the cup, limiting one person to a golf cart at a time and sanitizing carts every time they are used.
Johnson said other precautions that can be taken are spacing out tee times further, limiting gatherings and removing pins and flags.
Hlavacek and Johnson said golf courses across the state will still have time to recover financially. However, if courses remain closed for another month, Johnson fears the aftermath.
“The weather the last couple of years has been rough with all of the rain,” she said. “We have to pray we have good weather the rest of the way to make up for lost time.”