Public and private golf courses across the state got the good news they’d been waiting for when Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, April 16, courses could open for play with restrictions.
Evers extended his “Safer at Home” order until May 26 because of the coronavirus outbreak, but golf courses were given the green light to open on Friday, April 24.
Stoughton Country Club and Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton will open Friday morning.
Required safety measures include social distancing and paying for a round of golf online or by phone. Many courses are also prohibiting the use of golf carts. Clubhouses, pro shops and practice facilities will remain closed.