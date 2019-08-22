The Stoughton girls tennis team started its season with mixed results at the Dane County Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Quann Park in Madison.
Karlie Halverson went 2-1 at No. 2 singles for the Vikings, and Fiona Prechel went 2-1 at No. 4 singles.
Halverson beat Madison LaFollette’s Claire Schmitt 6-0, 6-1, then blanked McFarland’s Aeryn Olson 6-0, 6-0. Prechel defeated a pair of Big Eight Conference opponents in Madison East’s Eliana Monat (6-1, 6-2) and Sun Prairie’s Alexandra Stein (6-1, 6-0).
Annika Goetz and Savanna Strutzel went 1-2 at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Goetz defeated LaFollette’s Loreen Bischof 6-1, 6-4. Strutzel won 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 against East’s Sa Dee Decorah.
Stoughton’s No. 2 doubles team of Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin went 2-1. The Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Lexi Abing and Elizabeth Balthazar also went 2-1.
Bellefeuille and Schellin beat Monona Grove’s Maggie Davis and Mary Clark 6-3, 7-6 (4), then knocked off McFarland’s Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp 6-3, 6-1.
Abing and Balthazar beat a pair of Big Eight duos in hard-fought matches. The duo beat Madison Memorial’s Emily Cai and Mihika Shivakumar 6-3, 1-6, 10-6; and knocked off Sun Prairie’s Abby Mott and Brynn Boutelle 6-4, 6-3.
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias went 1-2, beating East’s Kelly Carroll and Callie Paulowski 6-0, 6-2.