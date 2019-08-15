The Stoughton High School girls tennis team returns 11 letterwinners from last season. They are (back row from left) Elizabeth Balthazor, Fiona Prechel, Karlie Halverson, Paige Bellefeuille, Katie Zacharias, Angela Hark, (from row from left) Morgan Schellin, Lexy Abing, Savanna Strutzel, Taylor Nisius and Annika Goetz.