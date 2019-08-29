The Stoughton girls tennis team on Tuesday, Aug. 27, swept Portage at home in its Badger Conference opener.
The Vikings split their first six matches of the season Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Badger Invitational in Lake Geneva.
Stoughton 7, Portage 0No. 1 singles player Annika Goetz, No. 2 singles player Karlie Halverson and the Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Balthazar and Fiona Prechel each won their matches 6-0, 6-2 against the visiting Warriors.
Stoughton freshman Zosia Diede improved to 6-0 on the season with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles. Savanna Strutzel won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles. Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles for the Vikings.
Badger Invitational
Stoughton defeated Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker 6-1, and knocked off Milton 5-2 on Saturday. The tournament hosts swept the Vikings, who also lost 5-2 against Big Foot and Racine Case on Friday.
“The problem was that we lost all our matches Friday, so we got put in the fourth-place site. I thought we could have competed at the third-place site,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said. “But the tournament showed me we’re a solid team. We can hang with anybody.”
Diede went a perfect 5-0 at No. 4 singles to lead Stoughton. She defeated Big Foot’s McKinley Boyle 7-5, 6-2; Case’s Elisabeth Wieties 4-6, 7-5, 10-3; Fort Atkinson’s Sarah Holzi 6-3, 6-1; Parker’s Alexandra Craker 6-3, 6-0 and Milton’s Kelly Ploszaj 6-3, 6-1.
“I knew she’d be close to our 3 and 4 singles players,” Kahl said of Diede. “She was so composed and took care of business. Having never played a varsity match before, it was pretty impressive.”
Goetz went 4-2 for the Vikings. She beat Fort Atkinson’s Klaire Trieloff 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, then picked up three wins at No. 2 singles. She beat Big Foot’s Jameson Gregory 6-4, 6-0; Parker’s Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-1 and Milton’s Ella Tremel 6-0, 6-0.
The doubles team of Bellefeuille and Schellin also went 4-2. Bellefeuille and Schellin beat the No. 2 doubles teams from Case (6-2, 6-7, 10-8); Parker (6-1, 6-3) and Milton (6-0, 6-1). They also picked up a default victory at No. 3 doubles against Fort Atkinson.
Strutzel split her six matches at No. 3 singles. She swept Fort Atkinson’s Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-0 and breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Parker’s Aliciah Schroeder. She also picked up a win when Milton’s Emily McNett retired down 5-0 in the first set.
Halverson beat Parker’s Lucy Barnes 6-4, 6-4 and Milton’s Amelia Smithson 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.
Balthazar and Prechel swept Fort Atkinson’s Cassidy Becker and Elisa Baumann 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Balthazar and Lexi Abing beat Parker’s Katharine Gunn and Myha Mohr 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles. Zacharias and Nisius beat Fort Atkinson’s Ester Jones and Christa Sebranek 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.