The Stoughton girls tennis team went on the road and lost 5-2 to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Vikings were coming off a 4-3 road loss to rival Oregon on Friday, Sept. 13.
Monona Grove 5, Stoughton 2
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias defeated Eva Kharphony and Cassie Antonson 6-3, 6-3. Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin won their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) over Paige Houzen and Colleen Ross.
Oregon 4, Stoughton 3
The Badger South rivals split the four singles matches, but the Panthers won the Nos. 1 and 3 doubles matches to beat the Vikings.
Stoughton’s Annika Goetz breezed to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jordan Burkeland in No. 1 singles. Karlie Halverson battled for a 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 6-4 win over Oregon’s Lauren Gragg in No. 2 singles.
Bellefeuille and Schellin defeated Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles.