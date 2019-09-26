The Stoughton girls tennis team went on the road in Badger South Conference play and picked up a 4-3 dual win over Monroe on Monday, Sept. 23, at Recreation Park.
The Vikings wrapped up Badger/Big Eight Challenge with a dual against Verona on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Stoughton lost its first three duals of the Challenge on Friday, Sept. 20, a day after the Vikings beat Milton 6-1.
Stoughton 4, Monroe 3
Stoughton junior Annika Goetz won her No. 1 singles match against Emma Towne 6-0, 6-3.
Goetz played No. 2 doubles last season, but has successfully made the transition back to singles.
“It was a big change going from No. 4 singles to No. 2 doubles and back to singles,” she said. “The points are a lot faster and people are trying to hit it harder in No. 1 singles.”
Karlie Halverson won 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Savanna Strutzel battled for a 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0 win in No. 3 singles.
Stoughton’s No. 2 doubles team of Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin won 7-5, 6-1.
Badger/Big Eight Challenge
Stoughton lost 5-2 in each of its duals against Madison Memorial, Madison West and Sun Prairie.
Fiona Prechel and Lexi Abing won their No. 3 doubles match against Memorial 6-3, 6-2. Prechel and Elizabeth Balthazar battled for a 6-2, 3-6, 10-2 victory against Madison West in No. 3 doubles.
No. 4 singles player Zosia Dedie won 6-4, 6-4 against Sun Prairie, and picked up a victory by default against Memorial.
Halverson won her No. 2 singles match against Sun Prairie 6-1, 6-0. Bellefeuille and Schellin won their No. 2 doubles match against Madison West 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Stoughton 6, Milton 1
The Vikings swept all four singles matches in a Badger South home win over the Red Hawks.
Goetz won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Halverson (No. 2 singles) and Strutzel (No. 3 singles) won 6-0, 6-1. Dedie won her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-4.
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharius won 6-2, 7-5. Balthazar and Prechel won their No. 3 doubles match 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.