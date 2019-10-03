Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson finished fourth in No. 2 singles at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Halverson, the 3 seed, defeated Portage’s Riley Wood 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 27, to advance to Saturday.
She was upset by 10th-seeded Lauren Armstrong of DeForest 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals, and fell to Oregon’s Lauren Gragg 7-6, 7-6 (3) in the third-place match.
No. 1 singles player Annika Goetz, the 5 seed, beat Baraboo’s Alice Davies 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. She lost to Beaver Dam’s Morgan Nelson 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings’ eighth- seeded No. 2 doubles team of Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin defeated Baraboo’s Ellie Goethel and Rachel Walter 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
Watertown’s top-seeded duo of Hannah Baneck and Cassidy Wesemann beat Bellefeuille and Schellin 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Savannah Strutzel, the 12 seed in the No. 3 singles bracket, lost to DeForest’s Samantha Schaeffer 3-6, 6-0, 10-4 in the first round.
Fourth-seeded No. 4 singles player Zosia Dedie was upset in the first round by Madison Edgewood’s Samantha Buchner (6-4, 6-2).
Stoughton’s No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias, the 9 seed, lost in the first round to Oregon’s Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz 6-1, 1-6, 10-7.
The Vikings’ 15th-seeded No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Balthazar and Fiona Prechel were unable to spring a first-round upset on Edgewood’s Sarah Dunn and Maeve Shannahan (6-1, 6-2).
Verona 6, Stoughton 1The Vikings fell to the Wildcats in the Badger/Big Eight Challenge finale for both teams on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Balthazar and Prechel won their No. 3 doubles match 6-4, 6-4.