Stoughton junior Annika Goetz went 4-1 in a six-day stretch, but the Vikings went 1-4 in dual competition over the same stretch.
Madison Edgewood beat Stoughton 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Vikings went 1-2 as tournament hosts on Saturday, Sept. 7. Watertown beat Stoughton 5-2 on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Madison Edgewood 6, Stoughton 1
Karlie Halverson won her No. 2 singles match 6-4, 6-4 for the Vikings’ lone win over the Crusaders in a Badger South Conference dual at Madison’s Quann Park.
Stoughton Invitational
The Vikings beat Kenosha St. Joseph 6-1, then lost 6-1 against Middleton and Oconomowoc.
Goetz breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 win in No. 1 singles against St. Joseph. Halverson won her No. 2 singles match 6-1, 7-5. Zosia Diede battled for a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 victory in No. 4 singles.
Stoughton’s No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias won 6-1, 6-3. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team (Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin) and the No. 3 doubles team (Fiona Prechel and Lexi Abing) won their respective matches 6-1, 6-1.
Goetz had Stoughton’s only wins against Middleton (3-6, 6-4, 16-14) and Oconomowoc (1-6, 6-2, 11-9) as the No. 1 singles player.
Watertown 5, Stoughton 2
The Vikings lost a Badger South Conference home dual to the Goslings.
Goetz won her No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-3. Diede picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory in No. 4 singles.