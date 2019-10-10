Stoughton junior Annika Goetz knocked off Oconomowoc’s Alina Tweet in three sets earlier this season.
The two No. 1 singles players met Monday, Oct, 7, at the Division 1 Stoughton Subsectional. Goetz made quick work of Tweet, winning 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the Oconomowoc Sectional.
“I told her (Goetz) coming into the match that if she played her game — hitting the ball on the corners and making her run the court — she would have no problem,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said.
Stoughton freshman Zosia Dedie knocked off Watertown sophomore Danielle Krakow 6-3, 6-3 in No. 4 singles, but fell 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals against Monona Grove’s Payton Lee.
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias lost 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to Sun Prairie’s Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn.
“They (Nisius and Zacharias) were really aggressive going to the net in the first set,” Kahl said. “I think what got them was nerves and they got timid. Sometimes you see the finish line before you are there.”
DeForest junior Lauren Armstrong defeated Stoughton senior Karlie Halverson 6-4, 7-5 in No. 2 singles. Oconomowoc senior Brooke Hoffman beat Stoughton junior Savanna Strutzel 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 singles.
Stoughton junior Paige Bellefeuille and senior Morgan Schellin lost their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-3 against Sun Prairie seniors Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan.
DeForest’s Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi beat Stoughton seniors Elizabeth Balthazar and Fiona Prechel 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 doubles.