Sofia Bormett became the first Stoughton girls swimmer to win a state championship last season.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the talented junior helped set a new program record. The Vikings qualified for the Division 2 state meet in five events out of the Baraboo Sectional, breaking the previous mark of two events.
Bormett will compete in two individual events and two relays at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 15, a tall task of endurance for the defending 200-yard freestyle state champion.
“You have to rest in between events and make sure you stretch and eat,” she said. “Otherwise, your energy levels will go down. You have to keep a positive attitude no matter what.”
Stoughton finished sixth in the 13-team sectional with 179.5 points at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Defending state champ and top-ranked Madison Edgewood won the sectional title with 353 points, ahead of Badger Conference foes McFarland (297), DeForest (238) and Baraboo (200). Edgerton (181) edged Stoughton for fifth.
“I’m really impressed we finished sixth, and individually, a bunch of our swimmers dropped time,” Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said. “Girls competed in one to four events, and it didn’t seem to have an impact on them.”
Bormett will look to defend her state title in the 200 free after taking second at the sectional with a time of 1:54.93. Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz won the event in 1:53.24.
Bormett said her goal is to finish with a time of 1:51.99 or lower. She owns the school record with a time of 1:53.30, which she set at state last year.
“My expectation is that she meets her personal goal, and I want her to have fun,” Schoen said of Bormett. “I want to take the edge off since there’s a lot of pressure on her.”
Bormett will also compete in the 100 freestyle after finishing fourth (53.37) at the sectional behind Edgewood’s Maeve O’Driscoll (52.52), McFarland’s Mara Freeman (52.71) and Edgewood’s Abby Reid (52.96).
Stoughton’s 200 freestyle relay team of Bormett, fellow juniors Savy Borroughs and Ava Schigur and freshman Lillian Talbert qualified for state with a time of 1:42.20. The quartet placed fourth behind Edgewood (1:38.51), DeForest (1:40.31) and Sauk Prairie (1:41.84).
Seven 400 free relay teams qualified for the state meet out of the Baraboo Sectional, including
Stoughton. Bormett, Borroughs, Schigur and freshman Aly Schaefer placed seventh with a time of 3:44.24, behind Edgewood (3:34.49), DeForest (3:39.31), McFarland (3:41.63), Edgerton (3:42.06), Sauk Prairie (3:42.62) and Baraboo (3:43.71).
Borroughs will also compete in the 50 free at state after she placed fourth at the sectional with a time of 25.01 seconds, behind only O’Driscoll (24.13), Reid (24.43) and DeForest’s Ava Boehning (24.61).
Stoughton sophomore Melanie Regan finished seventh in the 500 free (5:31.83) and 10th in the 200 free (2:04.44). Schaefer and Talbert teamed with junior Sydney Schipper and sophomore Cora Borroughs in the Vikings’ ninth-place 200 medley relay (1:58.18).
Schigur also finished ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.09) and 10th in the 500 free (5:40.31), while Savy Borroughs tied for 10th in the 100 freestyle (55.98).
Junior Amy Schlicht placed 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.31. Schaefer took 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.98) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.46). Schipper was 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.63) and 19th in the 50 free (26.39).
Talbert finished 15th in the 100 free (57.25) and 17th in the 50 free (26.24). Juniors Evelyn Schaefer (5:47.21) and Emma Lovell (5:52.08) placed 16th and 20th, respectively, in the 500 free. Cora Borroughs took 19th in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.99).