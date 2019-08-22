Following up a record- breaking 2018, Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett and the Vikings girls swimming team look to produce even more waves in the pool this season.
Stoughton returns 12 letterwinners and four WIAA Division 2 state qualifiers from a team that finished 11th at the state meet last season.
Stoughton took fourth in the Badger South a year ago.
The Vikings are looking to move up the ladder this season despite being in the same conference as the top two teams in Division 2 last year — Madison Edgewood and McFarland.
Bormett became the first state champion in program history last year, as she won the 200-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 1 minute, 53.3 seconds.
She also took third in the 100 freestyle.
Bormett also had a hand in setting new school records in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays last year.
“We expect several swimmers to be state contenders,” Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said. “We have high expectations for all of our swimmers to be leaders in and out of the pool.”
Stoughton returns three-fourths of its state-qualifying 200 free relay and 400 free relay with juniors Savy Borroughs, Ava Schigur and Bormett.
Fellow junior Amy Schlicht was a state qualifier in the 100 butterfly as a freshman.
The other returning letterwinners for the Vikings are senior Andrea Dean; juniors Rachel Louis, Emma Lovell, Evelyn Schafer, Sydney Schipper, Melanie Regan; and sophomores Cora Borroughs and Laci McPhee.
Schoen said the team will be strong in the freestyle, sprint relays, backstroke and butterfly.
The Vikings will rely on Schlicht and Schigur in the butterfly, while Savy Burroughs, Louis and Cora Borroughs will focus on the breaststroke. The trio of Schigur, Schipper and Schlicht will be relied upon in the backstroke.
Two freshmen expected to contribute are Lillian Talbert (freestyle, relays) and Aly Schafer (backstroke, butterfly, relays).
A trio of newcomers — Hannah Furseth, Victoria Ashworth and Olivia Pillath — are new to competitive swimming this year.
“They have all been learning fast and making great strides,” Schoen said.
Madison Edgewood, which has won four Division 2 state championships, is the Badger South favorite once again, according to Schoen.
Schoen and Jeff Bridwell are taking over as co-coaches for Katie Talmadge, who recently stepped down to spend more time with her family. Schoen serves as a psychologist at Stoughton High School, and Bridwell has been a coach with the Stoughton Aqua Racers youth swimming program for six years.